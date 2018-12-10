Lucy Dacus Plots 2019 Headlining US Tour

Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus announced a headlining 2019 U.S. tour launching February 1st in Durham, North Carolina and wrapping March 22nd in Washington D.C. Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale Friday, December 14th. Following the jaunt, the indie-rock singer-songwriter will perform May festival slots at Atlanta, Georgia’s Shaky Knees and Primavera in Barcelona, Spain.

Dacus will team with Sharon Van Etten for her February 15th show in Chicago, Illinois. Openers for other dates on the trek include Illuminati Hotties, Mal Blum and Fenne Lily.

Dacus toured throughout 2018 in support of her acclaimed second LP, Historian. In October, she released a collaborative EP, boygenius, with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. “I felt so much relief having the focus off me,” Dacus recently told Rolling Stone of the project. “Having about a third of the attention was wonderful.”

Lucy Dacus Tour Dates

February 1 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

February 2 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House

February 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

February 5 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

February 7 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

February 8 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

February 9 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

February 11 – Norman, OK @ Opolis

February 12 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

February 13 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall

February 14 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s

February 15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

March 7 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Festival

March 8 – Knoxville, TN @ Barley’s Tap Room

March 9 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

March 11 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

March 12 – Buffalo, NY @ Ninth Ward

March 14 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

March 15 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony

March 16 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street Club

March 17 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

March 19 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

March 20 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

March 21 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

March 22 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

May 3-5 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

May 31 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Festival