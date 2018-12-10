Lucy Dacus Plots 2019 Headlining US Tour

Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus announced a headlining 2019 U.S. tour launching February 1st in Durham, North Carolina and wrapping March 22nd in Washington D.C. Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale Friday, December 14th. Following the jaunt, the indie-rock singer-songwriter will perform May festival slots at Atlanta, Georgia’s Shaky Knees and Primavera in Barcelona, Spain.
Dacus will team with Sharon Van Etten for her February 15th show in Chicago, Illinois. Openers for other dates on the trek include Illuminati Hotties, Mal Blum and Fenne Lily.
Dacus toured throughout 2018 in support of her acclaimed second LP, Historian. In October, she released a collaborative EP, boygenius, with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. “I felt so much relief having the focus off me,” Dacus recently told Rolling Stone of the project. “Having about a third of the attention was wonderful.”
Lucy Dacus Tour Dates
February 1 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
February 2 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House
February 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
February 5 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
February 7 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins
February 8 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
February 9 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
February 11 – Norman, OK @ Opolis
February 12 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
February 13 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall
February 14 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s
February 15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
March 7 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Festival
March 8 – Knoxville, TN @ Barley’s Tap Room
March 9 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
March 11 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
March 12 – Buffalo, NY @ Ninth Ward
March 14 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt
March 15 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony
March 16 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street Club
March 17 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery
March 19 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
March 20 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
March 21 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
March 22 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
May 3-5 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
May 31 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Festival
