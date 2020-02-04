Lucy Boynton Confirmed as Marianne Faithfull in Upcoming Biopic ‘Faithfull’

Lucy Boynton will play singer Marianne Faithfull in director Ian Bonhôte’s forthcoming biopic Faithfull, which was recently acquired for worldwide sales by Altitude. Casting is currently underway for an actor to play Mick Jagger and the film will begin shooting in the fall.

Faithfull is set in London in the mid-1960s and follows the singer-songwriter’s “roller coaster journey from being discovered as a convent schoolgirl of seventeen, finding fame as a pop idol, living through hedonistic times and a tumultuous romance with Mick Jagger that inspired some of their greatest songs, to being a homeless drug addict in Soho.”

Julia Taylor-Stanley, Colin Vaines and Andee Ryder are producing the film, with Boynton stepping in as an executive producer.

“I fell in love with this project the second I read it so I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of telling Marianne’s story both as an actor and, for the first time, as an executive producer, especially alongside this creative team,” Boynton said in a statement. “I can’t wait to really get started.”

“Marianne is an extraordinary woman who rebelled against the male dominated music industry,” Bonhôte added. “The film will explore female-issues as well as the injustices she suffered in her quest to be recognized as an artist. I’m honored to collaborate with Lucy and Julia to shine a light on Marianne’s timeless story.”

Faithfull noted, “I am delighted that my story is finally being made with my dream team of Lucy, Julia and Ian.”

Boynton was rumored to be involved in the project last year, with Deadline first reporting the news in October. The actress previously appeared as Freddie Mercury’s one-time fiancée Mary Austin in Bohemian Rhapsody.