Ritt Momney, Blu DeTiger, Goody Grace to Perform at ‘Less Noise, More Music’ Event

The exclusive virtual concert is presented by Lucky Brand and Rolling Stone

Lucky Brand, the iconic retailer of American denim and apparel, is back with their newest installment of the iconic “Less Noise, More Music” concert series. This exclusive virtual concert event will premiere on Lucky Brand’s YouTube and Facebook pages and LiveXLive on Saturday, May 22nd, at 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST. The event will be hosted by Rachel Faulkner, and will feature performances from Good Grace, Blu DeTiger, and Ritt Momney. Partners for the event include Fender, HyperX, KOE, MVMT, Perfect Hydration, Rolling Stone, and Snack Pop.

“Less Noise, More Music” taps into Lucky Brand’s deep-rooted connection to music and long-standing commitment to supporting artists and creators. In this case, the show will amplify NIVA’s #SaveOurStages movement bringing awareness to Pioneertown at Pappy + Harriet’s, a (National Independent Venue Association) venue, where the performances will take place.

Starting on May 10th through May 23rd, customers will be able to enjoy the Lucky Brand Music Event experience through content touchpoints. One lucky winner will receive an artist signed concert tee, Lucky Brand x Fender guitar, $2,500 Visa Gift Card, and $500 Lucky Brand Gift Card when they RSVP to the event or by entering on Lucky’s social channels. For additional information and to RSVP to the event, visit LuckyBrand.com/lessnoisemoremusic

