 Lucinda Williams: 'In My Room' Video Series - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Watch Jeff Tweedy, Ashley McBryde, Jim James, and Others Pay Tribute to John Prine Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

‘In My Room’ With Lucinda Williams

Americana royalty performs “Are You Alright” and three tracks off of her new album, ‘Good Souls Better Angels’

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

“I know we all lost friends and family members and it’s just a helluva thing to be going through, but I want to send out my best wishes to all y’all and let’s just hang in tough,” says Lucinda Williams, offering words of encouragement near the end of her four-song set for Rolling Stone‘s In My Room series.

The new Nashville resident kicks off her performance with a reading of “Are You Alright,” off of her 2007 release, West, an album she co-produced with the late Hal Willner. Then she plays a trio of tracks on her upcoming LP, Good Souls Better Angels, out April 24th. She prefaces “You Can’t Rule Me” by saying it “makes me feel a little more powerful when I sing this song,” and wraps up the searing indictment of President Trump, “Man Without a Soul,” by echoing the track’s refrain: “It’s coming down.” “That’s for damn sure,” she promises.

The capper is the inspiring “When the Way Gets Dark,” a brooding but comforting ballad that pleads, “Don’t give up/Hang on tight/Don’t be afraid … it’s going to be alright/You’re going to be OK.” “Everybody’s having a rough time of it right now,” Williams says, “but we’ll get through it.”

Earlier this week, the singer-songwriter shared some of her daily quarantine routine with Rolling Stone: sleeping late, ordering dinner, and watching a lot of Netflix, including Tiger King. “The weirdness of the people involved probably didn’t throw me off quite as much as maybe other people,” she says. “I love documentaries like that or Making a Murderer.”

In This Article: In My Room, Lucinda Williams

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.