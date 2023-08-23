L’Rain Rocks Out With Her ‘Pet Rock’ on New Song

The versatile Brooklyn artist L’Rain is back with a new song, “Pet Rock,” which will appear on her next album, I Killed Your Dog, out Oct. 13 via Mexican Summer.

“Pet Rock” is a hazy bit of alt-rock filled with bright twisting guitars and L’Rain’s serene, fuzzed-out vocals. The vibe is bright, the riffs are crunchy, but something eerie lurks beneath the song. As L’Rain’s Taja Cheek explained in a statement, “The song is based around an old story I’d been told about a woman who was riding the train but looked strange, and the reader eventually figures out that she’s dead, with glasses on, being propped up by the people that seem to have harmed her.”

The accompanying video for “Pet Rock,” directed by Studio Dojo (Josie Keefe and Jonny Campolo), sticks firmly with the more playful side of the song. Specifically, it really leans into the pet rock of it all, showing a bunch of small stones enjoying life and music in a doll house. “As a lifelong collector of tchotchkes, the music video is based on a concept I came up with featuring miniatures,” Cheek added.

“Pet Rock” follows L’Rain’s recent single, “New Year’s UnResolution,” which arrived in June and will also feature on I Killed Your Dog. Cheek crafted the new album with frequent collaborators, Andrew Lappin and Ben Chapoteau-Katz. It’ll mark L’Rain’s third full-length effort, following her acclaimed 2021 LP, Fatigue.

L'Rain's also announced a bunch of fall tour dates in support of I Killed Your Dog. The run starts Oct. 20 at Pioneer Works in New York, followed by stops in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. She'll return to the road on Nov. 29 for a special show at the El Rey in Los Angeles with Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog, after which she'll play a few more shows on the West Coast, wrapping Dec. 7 at the Fox Cabaret in Vancouver. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

L’Rain Tour Dates

Oct. 20 – New York, NY @ Pioneer Works

Oct. 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Oct. 26 – Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

Nov. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey (with Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog)

Dec. 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Dec. 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

Dec. 5 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Dec. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

Dec. 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret