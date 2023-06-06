L’Rain Traces the Rise and Fall of a Relationship in Real Time on ‘New Year’s UnResolution’

Celebrated Brooklyn artist L’Rain has returned with her first new song in two years, “New Year’s UnResolution.”

Produced alongside Andrew Lapin and Ben Chapoteau-Katz, "New Year's UnResolution" feels anchored by a freewheeling pop sensibility. The groove is brisk and bright, the synths as warm as the vocals, but still, "New Year's UnResolution" doesn't sacrifice any of the surreal, experimental flourishes that have defined L'Rain's work.

In a statement, L’Rain’s Taja Cheek said the lyrics to “New Year’s UnResolution” were written at various points, offering a kind of real-time chronology of a relationship. “I wonder: what is it like to feel like you’ve forgotten a part of yourself?” Cheek said. “How does time pass differently at different moments in your life? (like molasses, like water, like air); how do you set new terms of engagement with someone you’ve interacted with in a very specific way for a long time?; how do you deal with the turmoil of stepping into a distant unknown after a period of fierce intimacy?”

“New Year’s UnResolution” is the first song L’Rain has released since 2021’s acclaimed Fatigue. L’Rain will spend part of the summer on tour as part of the Re:Set Concert series, playing concerts alongside LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, and Idles. She’s also serving as the performance curator of Luna Luna, the art carnival recently purchased by Drake.