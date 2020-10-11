LP Releases Acoustic Performance Video for ‘The One That You Love’

Singer-songwriter LP has released a performance video for her single “The One That You Love,” recorded live at the Hotel Havana in San Antonio, Texas.

The visual follows the official music video for “The One That You Love,” featuring dramatic footage of the Long Island-born musician on horseback in the hill country. The rendition in the performance video is significantly more stripped down, although the lush surroundings at the Hotel Havana are still impressive. LP and her band perform in the hotel’s garden, as the camera circles around them throughout the song.

In addition to performing “The One That You Love” at the hotel, LP also wrote and recorded the song there with co-writer Nate Campany and co-writer/producer Mike Del Rio.

“I feel like ‘The One That You Love’ is a song that has been taking me on a journey more so after the writing of it than before,” she says. “It is a song of many moods and I’m still discovering them. This particular version feels like a melancholy yet hopeful sunset lament that strives to be a bit of an escape for myself and the listener. Hotel Havana (Studios) provided a beautiful sensual back drop that inspired Mike and Nate and I almost as much as the Mexican getaway where we wrote the song.”

LP released her most recent studio album, Heart to Mouth, in December 2018, featuring the singles “Girls Go Wild” and “Recovery.” She put out a live album, Live in Moscow, earlier this year, and released the live version of her song “Lost On You” as a single.