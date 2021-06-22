Low Announce New Album ‘Hey What,’ Share First Single ‘Days Like These’

Low have announced their latest album Hey What, to be released September 10th via Sub Pop, and shared the first single from the LP, “Days Like These.” The song arrived on Tuesday with a music video directed by the band’s longtime friend Karlos Rene Ayala.

Hey What, Low’s thirteenth album and their third with producer BJ Burton, follows 2018’s Double Negative. The album is now available for preorder on CD/LP/CS/DSPs from Sub Pop, and LP preorders from megamart.subpop.com, select independent retailers in North America and in the U.K., and in Europe will receive the limited Loser Edition on clear vinyl while supplies last. The album’s cover art was designed by U.K. multidisciplinary artist Peter Liversidge.

Low have also announced a 30-date world tour with North American shows beginning on March 22nd, 2022, in Bloomington, Indiana. The North American leg will feature 11 shows throughout the eastern United States and Canada, and conclude with an April 8th show in Madison, Wisconsin.

Low 2022 North American Tour Dates

March 22 – Bloomington, IN @ Bishop

March 25 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

March 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

March 28 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

March 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

March 31 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

April 1 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater

April 2 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

April 4 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

April 5 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

April 8 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon