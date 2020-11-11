 Low Cut Connie Channel Dark Energy in New 'Wild Ride' Video - Rolling Stone
Low Cut Connie Roam New York City in New ‘Wild Ride’ Video

Track appears on Philadelphia rock outfit’s latest LP, Private Lives

Jon Blistein

Low Cut Connie have released a new video for “Wild Ride,” a track off their latest album, Private Lives.

The clip was directed by Sara Fox and pairs the slow-burning song with a sequence of equally smoldering and mysterious visuals. Throughout the clip, Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner roams the streets of New York City while an unnamed woman waits at an empty bar, stares through stained glass at a subway stop, and then, at the end of the clip, lets out an anguished scream in the middle of a street. These sequences are interspersed with shots of grandiose platters of food and items (like telephones and sports trophies) lit on fire.

“We shot this in Brooklyn. It was in the weeks just before quarantine began,” Weiner said in a statement. “There was a dark energy all around us. Sara Fox, the director, put together some fabulous imagery here.”

Low Cut Connie released Private Lives in October, marking the group’s sixth album and first double LP. “I’m obsessed with understanding people’s interior lives,” Weiner said of the record in a statement. “In order to explore that idea, I had to create a flow that went in and out of these characters’ private spheres. There had to be a push and pull between their external and internal worlds. I knew if I was going to pull that off, I was going to have to make a big album.”

