Low Cut Connie Light Up the Night in New Video for ‘Charyse’

Low Cut Connie have released a new music video for “Charyse,” the latest single from the band’s 2020 double album, Private Lives.

The video, directed by Skylar Watkins, boasts a moody, late-night feel, but one that still seems filled with possibility and mystery. The clip jumps between footage of Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner performing the ramshackle rocker, and sequences in which three models (Helen Logan, Phasayi Thomas, and Bria Bryant) light up the night.

“There are 8 million stories in the Naked City. Charyse is just one of them,” Weiner said of the song in a statement. “I love singing about her.”

Low Cut Connie released Private Lives last October, marking the Philadelphia outfit’s sixth album and first double LP. Along with releasing the album, Weiner has spent much of the pandemic hosting a livestream show, Tough Cookies. On the most recent episode, which aired Saturday, February 20th, he spoke with original Sly and the Family Stone members including Jerry Martini, Larry Graham, Freddie Stone, and Greg Errico, plus Phunne Stone, the daughter of Sly Stone and Cynthia Robinson.