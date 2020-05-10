Watch Low Cut Connie’s Sweaty, Nearly Nude Tribute to Little Richard

“If you are not ready to have some fucking fun, to move your bodies, to get lifted, then you should leave right now, because it’s going to be all action, all Richard, all the time,” Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner shouted at the start of his regular livestream on Saturday night. The South Philly musician dedicated the latest installment of his “Tough Cookies” online performance — the 15th he’s done since quarantine began — to Little Richard, who died earlier that day at 87.

For those who watch the livestreams, or have seen Low Cut Connie’s frenetic concerts, it’s easy to discern the Little Richard influence in Weiner’s performance style. He’s a showman with zero self-doubt, throwing himself into his piano playing and singing with flamboyance and grace — and often minimal clothes. For the Richard tribute, Weiner hit all the staples: “Long Tall Sally,” “Rip It Up,” “The Girl Can’t Help It,” and “Lucille,” among them. By the end of the hourlong set, he was drenched in sweat, in a robe, and, finally, in a gold headband, ripped tank top, and green briefs.

“It’s our job to make a future for our kids, for future generations in America and the world, and rock & roll and soul music is an essential part of our culture,” he said, teeing up his own song, “Revolution Rock & Roll,” off Low Cut Connie’s Dirty Pictures (Part 1). Weiner returned to Little Richard for the capper, pounding his way through “Tutti Frutti” and dramatically stepping out of camera on the final “a lop bam boom.”

Low Cut Connie resume their Tough Cookies livestreams on Thursday. They’ll release their new album, the double LP Private Lives, later this year.