 Low Cut Connie's Little Richard Tribute: Watch - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next 'In My Room' With Jesse Colin Young Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Low Cut Connie’s Sweaty, Nearly Nude Tribute to Little Richard

South Philly band’s Adam Weiner plays Richard hits like “Long Tall Sally,” “The Girl Can’t Help It” in wild livestream performance

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

“If you are not ready to have some fucking fun, to move your bodies, to get lifted, then you should leave right now, because it’s going to be all action, all Richard, all the time,” Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner shouted at the start of his regular livestream on Saturday night. The South Philly musician dedicated the latest installment of his “Tough Cookies” online performance  — the 15th he’s done since quarantine began — to Little Richard, who died earlier that day at 87.

For those who watch the livestreams, or have seen Low Cut Connie’s frenetic concerts, it’s easy to discern the Little Richard influence in Weiner’s performance style. He’s a showman with zero self-doubt, throwing himself into his piano playing and singing with flamboyance and grace — and often minimal clothes. For the Richard tribute, Weiner hit all the staples: “Long Tall Sally,” “Rip It Up,” “The Girl Can’t Help It,” and “Lucille,” among them. By the end of the hourlong set, he was drenched in sweat, in a robe, and, finally, in a gold headband, ripped tank top, and green briefs.

“It’s our job to make a future for our kids, for future generations in America and the world, and rock & roll and soul music is an essential part of our culture,” he said, teeing up his own song, “Revolution Rock & Roll,” off Low Cut Connie’s Dirty Pictures (Part 1). Weiner returned to Little Richard for the capper, pounding his way through “Tutti Frutti” and dramatically stepping out of camera on the final “a lop bam boom.”

Low Cut Connie resume their Tough Cookies livestreams on Thursday. They’ll release their new album, the double LP Private Lives, later this year.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Little Richard, Low Cut Connie

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.