Low Cut Connie Prep ‘Tough Cookies’ Covers Album

Philadelphia rock outfit Low Cut Connie are prepping a new covers album featuring material recorded during the band’s quarantine livestream series. Tough Cookies: The Best of the Quarantine Broadcasts will arrive May 19th, and is available to preorder digitally and on CD and vinyl.

Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner and guitarist Will Donnelly launched the Tough Cookies livestream series last year, two weeks after going into quarantine for Covid-19. The pair have since covered over 500 songs on the twice-weekly show, and the new album will boast 23 of those performances (an official tracklist has yet to be announced).

“Two weeks into quarantine, we ‘went live’ in my spare bedroom in South Philly to cheer up our fans. There was no script, no plan, just a couple schmucks trying every form of entertainment to try to lift people’s spirits,” Weiner said in a statement. “Now a year later, we’re still going strong and have covered over 500 songs for viewers in over 40 countries. It’s been amazing watching the project grow and I wanted to put the record out as a document of this insane time we all shared. It was all done on cellphones but the spirit of the matter cuts through.”

Tough Cookies arrives on the heels of Low Cut Connie’s 2020 album, Private Lives, which they released last October. Friday, March 19th, the group shared a performance of album cut “Help Me” — recorded at the Arden Gild Hall in Wilmington, Delaware — as part of The Late Show’s #PlayAtHome virtual concert series.

Meanwhile, the most recent episode of Tough Cookies, which aired Saturday, March 20th, boasted an interview with Tune-Yards. Next week’s episode, airing March 27th, will feature an interview with Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor, and U.S. Senate hopeful, John Fetterman.