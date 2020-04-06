 Low Cut Connie Cover Bill Withers' 'Lean on Me': Watch - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Thanks to Trump, There's a Hydroxychloroquine Shortage for People Who Need It Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Low Cut Connie’s Impassioned Rendition of Bill Withers’ ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’

Singer Adam Weiner also covers Withers’ hopeful anthem “Lean on Me’

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner has been reaching through computer screens and cellphones with his enthusiastic Live From South Philly livestream performances since the quarantine began. This weekend, Weiner paid tribute to the vocalist and songwriter Bill Withers with a pair of the late soul singer‘s most enduring compositions, “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean on Me.”

Weiner, accompanying himself on guitar, exhorted viewers to join him in singing along to “Ain’t No Sunshine.” When he arrived at the 1971 song’s signature “I know, I know” refrain, he reached peak soulfulness, scatting and improvising as his voice reached its upper register. For “Lean on Me,” Withers’ inspiring anthem for any crisis, Weiner sat at his piano and offered history lessons on Withers’ career — how he began his career late in life and how he composed the simple melody of “Lean on Me.” “A three-year-old could do that,” Weiner said, demonstrating on piano. “But that’s why it’s so perfect. We all know this song, we all love it.”

Since Withers’ death, artists have been paying musical tribute with versions of his songs. Most recently, Sheryl Crow and Citizen Cope covered “Lonely Town, Lonely Street.”

Low Cut Connie continues their Live From South Philly performances this Thursday and Saturday at 6 pm ET via Facebook and Instagram.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Bill Withers, Low Cut Connie

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.