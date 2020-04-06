See Low Cut Connie’s Impassioned Rendition of Bill Withers’ ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’

Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner has been reaching through computer screens and cellphones with his enthusiastic Live From South Philly livestream performances since the quarantine began. This weekend, Weiner paid tribute to the vocalist and songwriter Bill Withers with a pair of the late soul singer‘s most enduring compositions, “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean on Me.”

Weiner, accompanying himself on guitar, exhorted viewers to join him in singing along to “Ain’t No Sunshine.” When he arrived at the 1971 song’s signature “I know, I know” refrain, he reached peak soulfulness, scatting and improvising as his voice reached its upper register. For “Lean on Me,” Withers’ inspiring anthem for any crisis, Weiner sat at his piano and offered history lessons on Withers’ career — how he began his career late in life and how he composed the simple melody of “Lean on Me.” “A three-year-old could do that,” Weiner said, demonstrating on piano. “But that’s why it’s so perfect. We all know this song, we all love it.”

Since Withers’ death, artists have been paying musical tribute with versions of his songs. Most recently, Sheryl Crow and Citizen Cope covered “Lonely Town, Lonely Street.”

Low Cut Connie continues their Live From South Philly performances this Thursday and Saturday at 6 pm ET via Facebook and Instagram.