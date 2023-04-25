Low Cut Connie Pops the Big Question: ‘Are You Gonna Run?’

Low Cut Connie is back. “Are You Gonna Run?” is one of frontman Adam Weiner’s first new song in years, following his 2020 album Private Lives.

“Why won’t you tell how it’s gonna go. Tell me now. Why won’t you say what I already know?” sings Weiner on the make-it or break-it love song. “Will you move away when I start getting old? Are you gonna run? Are you gonna run from me baby?”

In February, the singer released "Low Cut Strut" in tribute to DJ Jerry Blavat who died in January at 82.

“It’s a certain thing that Jerry created that no one else can do,” Weiner told Rolling Stone in February. “His skill, his talent, was like a hidden talent. You’re not there necessarily to see a show or a singer or a dance show. He’s literally just making people feel great and love the music even more. He thought of himself as an entertainer.”

Last year, Low Cut Connie released Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts, featuring 23 covers Weiner recorded during his livestreams with guitarist Will Donnelly. The pair launched the Tough Cookies livestream series in 2020, two weeks after going into quarantine for covid and covered over 500 songs on the twice-weekly show.