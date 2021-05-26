See Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner Interview Hunter Biden on ‘Tough Cookies’

Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner interviews Hunter Biden on this week’s episode of Tough Cookies, the singer’s bi-weekly livestream series.

Premiering Saturday, May 29th, the episode features the son of President Joe Biden discussing his new memoir Beautiful Things — which tackles Hunter’s struggles with drug addiction — as well as his recovery and his attempts to destigmatize addiction.

“There hasn’t really been a proper interview with Hunter Biden with no agenda and I thought I’d be the one to do it,” Weiner said in a statement. “I’ve tried to make Tough Cookies a show where we can talk honestly about things. It’s a music show but we don’t shy away from issues.”

During the conversation, Hunter Biden discussed how addiction should be talked about openly in private and in public.

“I think this thing that keeps people locked in the cycle of addiction — the despair that comes along with it, for every family member that doesn’t know what to do — is that we don’t talk about, you don’t have an open, honest conversation about it,” he said. “We talk about it as a criminal justice issue, not as a mental health issue… Whether it’s a discussion inside a family; we still don’t talk about Uncle so-and-so who’s an alcoholic. I had a crack addiction, it shocks people. ‘Why would you ever tell anybody that?’ I tell people that because it’s not as rare as we all pretend it is. It’s not.”

