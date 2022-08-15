Low Cancels Upcoming Show Dates to Focus on Mimi Parker’s Cancer Treatments: ‘Extensive Travel’ Is ‘Impossible’

Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker, the married couple behind Low, have canceled a slate of upcoming concerts to focus on Parker’s battle with ovarian cancer. The duo was scheduled to appear in Wales, Scandinavia, England, and Scotland later this month.

“As some of you know, Mimi has been fighting cancer,” Low shared in a band statement. “Recent developments and changes in treatment have made extensive travel impossible at this time. Our hope is that she will respond to new treatments and be able to play the shows we have scheduled for the fall.”

Earlier this year, during an appearance on the SHEROES Radio Podcast, Parker revealed she’d been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December of 2020.

The veteran duo released their thirteenth studio album Hey What last year and have since toured the record throughout North America and Europe. Low are scheduled to perform at the 2022 Water is Life festival on Sept. 4 and as support on select dates for Death Cab for Cutie’s Asphalt Meadows tour.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience of ticket shuffling and travel expenses/changes,” the statement continues. “We welcome your positive hopes/prayers as we hope and pray for you all.”