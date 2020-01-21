Dave Matthews, Jackson Browne, Black Crowes’ Robinsons Lead ‘Love Rocks’ NYC Gig

The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson, Dave Matthews, Jackson Browne and Cyndi Lauper will lead the fourth annual Love Rocks NYC concert, taking place at New York’s Beacon Theatre on March 12th.

Warren Haynes, Leon Bridges, Macy Gray, Jimmi Vaughan, Ivan Neville and more will also take part in the Love Rocks show, which raises money for God’s Love We Deliver, an organization that cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves.

Designer John Varvatos and God’s Love We Deliver trustee member Greg Williamson will serve as executive producer of the benefit show, with Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Garlin, Ellie Kemper and Paul Shaffer sharing hosting duties for the concert; former Late Show With David Letterman announcer Alan Kalter will provide the event’s “voice of God,” organizers added.

“It’s been amazing to see the public’s incredible response to Love Rocks NYC and to our beneficiary, God’s Love We Deliver,” the event’s co-executive producer, Greg Williams, says in a statement. “There is no roadmap for putting on a concert of this kind. It comes down to a terrific team, a wonderful charity, very hard work and everyone being in it for the right reasons. It’s been an honor, a privilege and a game changer for me to be involved in this project on an annual basis.”

“When we started Love Rocks NYC four years ago, there was never a thought that it would become one of the most anticipated concerts of the year,” adds co-executive producer John Varvatos. “All of these incredible artists give their time, talent, passion, and hearts for this amazing cause. Music is a connecter that brings the artists, fans, and people in need together.” God’s Love We Deliver president and CEO Karen Pearl adds that “this concert has helped us reach thousands more New Yorkers who need the tailored meals that only God’s Love provides. We are committed to never having a waiting list, and Love Rocks NYC is such a critical part of this success.”

Other artists on the Love Rocks lineup include Joss Stone, The War & Treaty, Emily King, Marcus King, Jimmy Vivino and more. Tickets sales go at 10 am ET on Friday, January 24th at Ticketmaster. Check out the Love Rocks NYC site for more information. Because all concert expenses have been underwritten by the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, all proceeds from Love Rocks NYC will benefit God’s Love We Deliver.