Louvre Creates Guided Tour Based on Beyonce, Jay-Z’s ‘Apeshit’ Video

Museum offers 90-minute tour highlighting 17 pieces of art seen in ‘Everything Is Love’ visual

Jay Z Beyonce

The Louvre in Paris, France has created a guided tour centered around the works of art seen in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "Apeshit" video.

Robin Harper

The Louvre has created a guided tour of the art featured in Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s new “Apeshit” video. The clip showed the Carters having their own private run of the famous Parisian art museum for the Everything Is Love single.

The 90-minute guided tour – currently held Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday – showcases 17 pieces in the museum’s collection, beginning with the Winged Victory of Samothrace sculpture and concluding with Marie-Guillemine Benoist’s Portrait d’une négresse.

For visitors hoping to follow in the Carters’ footsteps on non-guided tour days, the Louvre also provided a step-by-step trail map connecting the 17 works, including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, numerous works by Jacques-Louis David and the Venus de Milo.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z aren’t the first musical artists to inspire a themed-guided tour at the Louvre; the museum also transformed a visit by Black Eyed Peas’ Will.i.am into a 90-minute expedition, although that tour focused more on the museum’s Department of Decorative Arts than the paintings and sculptures highlighted by the “Apeshit” trek.

