Watch Louis Tomlinson Stage Desert Concert in ‘Walls’ Video

Louis Tomlinson roams the Moroccan desert and plays a sunset concert in his video for recent single “Walls.”

The clip opens in the barren landscape, where the former One Direction singer encounters a mysterious door, walks through a series of glass panes and sits on a chair perched halfway up a brick wall. “Nothing wakes you up like waking up alone,” he sings over acoustic strums and ringing piano. “And all that’s left of us is a cupboard full of clothes.”

The imagery becomes more surreal as he enters through the door. Tomlinson sprawls out on the floor of a ballroom near dancing guests and wanders through a crowd of masked strangers. At the song’s climax, he and his band perform on a glowing platform as the light dims.

“Walls” — which features a co-writing credit from Noel Gallagher — is the title-track of Tomlinson’s upcoming debut LP, out January 31st. The album also features previously issued cuts “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart,” “We Made It,” “Kill My Mind” and “Two of Us.”

Tomlinson will promote the record on his first solo world tour. The trek launches March 9th in Barcelona, and a North American leg kicks off June 9th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

With Walls, Tomlinson will become the final One Direction member to release a full solo project. Niall Horan issued his debut, Flicker, in 2017; Zayn Malik’s released his second, Icarus Falls, in 2018; Harry Styles put out his second, Fine Line, in 2019; and Liam Payne’s debut, LP1, arrived the same year.