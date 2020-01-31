 Louis Tomlinson Performs Emotional Rendition of 'Walls' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Louis Tomlinson Performs Emotional Rendition of ‘Walls’ on ‘Fallon’

The song comes off his new debut solo album

Louis Tomlinson appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his new single “Walls.” For the heartfelt rendition, Tomlinson was joined by a backing band, including a string section, as he crooned, “Nothing wakes you up like waking up alone/ And all that’s left of us is a cupboard full of clothes.”

“Walls” comes off Tomlinson solo debut album of the same name, which is out now. “It took me a second to get here,” the singer told Rolling Stone of finally releasing the album after One Direction went on hiatus in 2015. “So it’s a bit of a relief. Because there was a lot of treading water.”

He added, “I feel like I’ve been swimming against the tide a little bit. When I took the leap of faith to go, ‘All right, I’m going to do something on my own,’ it took me a second to work out exactly what that was going to be. A lot of people, when they’re first starting out, they develop in the background, trying different things. But obviously, I had to do that a little bit more publicly. That’s been definitely been challenging at times. So I’m relieved to have an album that I’m really proud of.”

