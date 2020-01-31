Louis Tomlinson Performs Emotional Rendition of ‘Walls’ on ‘Fallon’

Louis Tomlinson appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his new single “Walls.” For the heartfelt rendition, Tomlinson was joined by a backing band, including a string section, as he crooned, “Nothing wakes you up like waking up alone/ And all that’s left of us is a cupboard full of clothes.”

“Walls” comes off Tomlinson solo debut album of the same name, which is out now. “It took me a second to get here,” the singer told Rolling Stone of finally releasing the album after One Direction went on hiatus in 2015. “So it’s a bit of a relief. Because there was a lot of treading water.”

He added, “I feel like I’ve been swimming against the tide a little bit. When I took the leap of faith to go, ‘All right, I’m going to do something on my own,’ it took me a second to work out exactly what that was going to be. A lot of people, when they’re first starting out, they develop in the background, trying different things. But obviously, I had to do that a little bit more publicly. That’s been definitely been challenging at times. So I’m relieved to have an album that I’m really proud of.”