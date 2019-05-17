See Louis Tomlinson Pay Tribute to His Mother in ‘Two of Us’

Former One Direction member and singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson released the video for his first single as a solo artist, “Two of Us.” The powerful song and video, directed by Huse Monfaradi and filmed in gorgeous black-and-white widescreen, pay tribute to the passing of Tomlinson’s mother in December 2016.

“Two of Us” features Tomlinson on the piano, playing guitar and emotionally performing the song under a spotlight, before switching to a live band performance. The visual captures the weight of the song while firmly establishing Tomlinson’s talent and appeal as a true solo artist and frontman.

Tomlinson previously released two collaborations as a solo artist: the Steve Aoki collaboration “Just Hold On,” released in 2016, and the Bebe Rexha duet, “Back to You,” released the following year. Tomlinson also served as a judge on The X Factor UK in 2018, and won the iHeart Award for Best Solo Breakout that same year.