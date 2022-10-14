Louis Tomlinson Takes Industrial Rock for a Spin on New Single ‘Out of My System’

Pop goes punk on Louis Tomlinson’s gritty new single “Out of My System,” the second offering from his forthcoming sophomore album Faith in the Future set for release on Nov. 11. Crafted alongside Nicolas Rebscher and Dave Gibson, the instrument-driven track reflects the 30-year-old singer and songwriter’s cognizance of how his live shows will feel.

“Out of my System” builds itself around a thumping bass line as Tomlinson reaches out for anything that might make him feel electric. “Demons, I’m takin’ all of my demons/Putting them where I won’t see them/’Cause I just wanna feel alive,” he sings in a pulsating second verse.

The record follows “Bigger Than Me,” which serves as the lead single to the album and lands on the complete opposite end of the musical spectrum, taking a less industrial approach than “Out of my System.” But the record did revitalize the former One Direction member as he created Faith in the Future.

“It was my first moment of excitement making this record, and where it felt we were on to something which honors the live show,” Tomlinson said in a statement. “I realized from doing those live shows what it means to my fans and how everything I do is bigger than me. It’s almost a coming of age for myself and putting opinions about myself to the back of my mind and thinking about what it potentially means for other people.”

Faith in the Future follows the 2020 release of Tomlinson’s debut studio album Walls, marking his first release after the band’s indefinite hiatus began in 2016. “After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it,” he wrote on Twitter about the new record. “Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make.”