Seven Hospitalized as Storm Rains ‘Golf Ball-Sized Hail’ Before Louis Tomlinson Concert

Seven people were hospitalized and up to 90 injured when “golf ball sized hail” rained down on Red Rocks Amphitheater Thursday night prior to Louis Tomlinson’s concert at the scenic Morrison, Colorado venue.

Tomlinson’s concert was ultimately canceled due to freak hail storm, which forced concertgoers to seek cover at the open-air amphitheater.

“Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back,” Tomlinson tweeted. “Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2023

Prior to the incident, the National Weather Service in Boulder issued a warning that some areas, including Morrison, could encounter “golf ball sized hail.” Video from the amphitheater shows concertgoers seeking cover as the extreme weather swept into the venue prior to showtime, coating the amphitheater with several inches on hail.

Wow I love getting literal welts from hail all over my body at red rocks pic.twitter.com/XijUj1EJOZ — Ý Lan (@yeetlan_) June 22, 2023

Red Rocks staff reportedly gave fans a five-minute warning to take shelter prior to the hail storm.

West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted that they were responding “to Red Rocks, working with Stadium Medical at this hour. Several people hit by hail and injured at tonight’s concert. The number of potential patients and extent of injuries is not known at this time.”

The fire department later updated that “7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones. Sporadic hail still coming down in Morrison area.”

UPDATE: Red Rocks hail storm- 7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones. Sporadic hail still coming down in Morrison area. @StadiumMedical pic.twitter.com/gM7KKNqocW — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 22, 2023

A concertgoer named Mollie told Fox31 in Colorado, ""We were on the lower end by the north ramp entrance by a beverage cart, me and my sister had to corner ourselves into a wall with boxes above us from the recycle over our heads to protect us. A few big ones welted us pretty good." Other fans said they used trash cans to shield themselves from the hail, but still walked away with welts, bumps and potentially broken fingers.

ATTN @Louis_Tomlinson concertgoers: We are currently in a weather delay ⛈️Please seek shelter in your vehicle and we’ll let you know when we’ve received the all clear — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 22, 2023

Tomlinson’s concert was given the all clear roughly 30 minutes after the hail storm, but another severe weather warning was issued a half hour later. The concert was officially postponed at 10:25 p.m.

Fox31 also reported that many people were stuck at the venue even after the concert was postponed due to damage to their vehicles from the hail storm, which also forced the cancellation of the Colorado Rapids’ MLS soccer game.