 Hear Louis Tomlinson's New Single 'Don't Let It Break Your Heart' - Rolling Stone
Hear Louis Tomlinson’s New Single ‘Don’t Let It Break Your Heart’

Former One Direction member previously shared singles “Two of Us,” “Kill My Mind” and “We Made It” from solo LP Walls

Louis Tomlinson has released “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart,” the fourth single from his upcoming debut solo album Walls.

The former One Direction star’s new pop anthem, which he shared on Saturday, is an empowering look at leaving heartbreak behind for “something better.” “Don’t you let it kill you/ Even when it hurts like hell/ Oh, whatever tears you apart/ Don’t you let it break your heart,” Tomlinson sings in the catchy chorus.

Tomlinson previously shared singles “Two of Us,” “We Made It” and “Kill My Mind” ahead of his album’s release.

In an Instagram video, Tomlinson had told his fans about the album saying, “I’m really relieved to finally be here. Thank you very much everyone for your patience.”

With Walls, Tomlinson will be the final 1D member to release a solo album. Zayn released his debut solo album in 2016 with Mind of Mine and its follow-up with 2018’s Icarus Falls. Solo albums from Harry Styles and Niall Horan dropped in 2017, with Styles releasing his upcoming sophomore album Fine Line in December. Liam Payne will also drop his full-length debut in December.

Tomlinson’s Walls is due January 31st. Alongside the record, Tomlinson will kick-off his first solo world tour’s North American leg June 9th in Minneapolis and concluding July 23rd in Vancouver.

