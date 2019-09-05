Hear Louis Tomlinson’s Nineties Rock-Inspired New Song ‘Kill My Mind’

Louis Tomlinson’s latest solo offering is the nineties rock-inspired “Kill My Mind.” The track marks the former One Direction singer’s second new single this year, following March’s “Two of Us.”

On “Kill My Mind,” Tomlinson is having a tumultuous romance with someone who has a tight grip on his heart. “You’re a nightmare on the dance floor/And you hate me, and I want more,” he sings on the opening verse against a crunchy guitar riff. “You’re a total distraction/While I’m waiting for your reaction.”

“The next few songs I have coming out fully represent me as an artist,” Tomlinson said in a statement. “This new song is me really being true to myself.”

The singer has been slowly releasing new solo music since One Direction went on hiatus: His first solo single was the 2016 Steve Aoki collaboration “Just Hold On.” He partnered with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals in 2017 for “Back to You” and followed it up with the pop-punk “Miss You,” his first official solo release, later that year. In 2018, he served as a judge on The X-Factor, where he got his career start. He returned earlier this year with “Two of Us,” a song dedicated to his mother who passed away in 2016.