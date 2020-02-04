 Louis Tomlinson: The First Time Video Interview - Rolling Stone
The First Time: Louis Tomlinson

Pop star discusses his first live album (Green Day), his time in One Direction, and meeting fans in Sweden

On the heels of his debut solo album Walls, released last week, Louis Tomlinson sat down for a chat with Rolling Stone about some of his career highlights, like the time he performed with Steve Aoki in his first ever X-Factor appearance.

“That was a really special moment for me,” Tomlinson recalled. “There was a lot of pressure on my shoulders that day.”

Soon after Tomlinson and the rest of One Direction “graduated” from their UK X-Factor run, they felt their first brush with international fame when they were in Sweden for a recording session. Tomlinson remembers that a group of fans unexpectedly turned up outside the studio. “That was a real eye-opening moment for us, that even people outside of our own country know us.”

The singer also discussed some of his early influences, like Green Day’s Bullet in a Bible live album and DVD, as well as instances where he’s stood up for himself professionally. “In the first 18 months of making [Walls], I had a lot of sessions that I was frustrated with, and not necessarily because of quality — more down to taste, and the way that some of the sounds felt to me. So I think I had to go through the frustration, and then had this one moment where I kind of just thought, ‘I’m gonna follow my heart and do what I love, instead of trying to be so focused on radio.'”

