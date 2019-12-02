Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Don’t Let It Break Your Heart’ Video Features a Romantic Heist

Louis Tomlinson has shared the action-packed video for “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart.” The clip, starring actor Geoff Bell and directed by Charlie Lightening, continues the narrative from Tomlinson’s previous two videos, “Kill My Mind” and “We Made It.” In this installment, Bell makes a decision to participate in a heist to help support him and his girlfriend.

Since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, Tomlinson has been steadily releasing new solo music and recently announced his debut album Walls. The LP will be released on January 31st.

“I’m really relieved to finally be here,” he told fans in an Instagram video. “Thank you very much everyone for your patience.”

Tomlinson will also be embarking on his first solo world tour in 2020. The North American leg of the tour will kick off June 9th, 2020, in Minneapolis, and will run through July 23rd with a final stop in Vancouver.

One Direction fans will have plenty more music to look forward to next year. Harry Styles — who was recently the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live — has an upcoming sophomore album on the horizon, and has shared two singles, “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar.” Liam Payne announced that his full-length debut will be released on December 6th. And Niall Horan, following the release of new single “Nice to Meet You,” is also planning a 2020 tour.