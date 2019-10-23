Louis Tomlinson Announces Debut Album ‘Walls’

Louis Tomlinson will finally release his debut solo album, Walls, next year. Ahead of the full-length LP, he’ll drop the new song “We Made It” on Thursday.

Walls will be released on January 31st and is already available for preorder. The 12-song album will feature the two singles he dropped this year: “Two of Us” and “Kill My Mind.” Tomlinson told his fans about the forthcoming album in an Instagram video. “I’m really relieved to finally be here,” he said to the camera. “Thank you very much everyone for your patience.”

With Walls, Tomlinson will be the final member of One Direction to release a full-length solo album. Zayn, who left the band in 2015, dropped his debut Mind of Mine in 2016 and his sophomore album Icarus Falls in 2018. Both Harry Styles and Niall Horan released their debut albums in 2017 while Liam Payne recently announced that his first full-length LP will drop in December.

Tomlinson released his debut solo single, the Steve Aoki collaboration “Just Hold On,” in late 2016. He has dropped several songs since, including “Back to You” with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals. In August, “Two of Us” won Choice Song: Male Artist at the Teen Choice Awards. The song had been dedicated to his mother, who passed away in December 2016.