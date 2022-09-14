Watch Louis Tomlinson Perform Anthemic New Single ‘Bigger Than Me’ on ‘Corden’

Louis Tomlinson appeared on The Late Late Show to perform his most recent single, “Bigger Than Me.” Performing with his live band and a group of string players, the former One Direction singer showcased an impassioned rendition of the anthemic song.

Tomlinson released “Bigger Than Me,” along with a music video for the track, earlier this month. The single was written by Tomlinson, Rob Harvey, and Red Triangle, and produced by Mike Crossey.

“It was my first moment of excitement making this record, and where it felt we were on to something which honors the live show,” Tomlinson said in a statement. “I’ve always strived to be a very normal, humble person in this life, but there’s a line to that and a responsibility that comes from being in this position. I realized from doing those live shows what it means to my fans and how everything I do is bigger than me. It’s almost a coming of age for myself and putting opinions about myself to the back of my mind and thinking about what it potentially means for other people.”

“Bigger Than Me” will appear on the singer’s sophomore LP, Faith in the Future, which arrives Nov. 11. It features production and songwriting from a vast list of collaborators, including Rob Harvey, Dan Grech, Nico Rebscher, Joe Cross, and Hurts frontman Theo Hutchcraft.

Tomlinson sat down with late-night host Jame Corden ahead of his performance to discuss the album and finding his musical direction as a solo artist.

The musician also professed his love for actor Adrien Brody, who was on the show to discuss his new movie Blonde.

Faith in the Future follows Tomlinson’s debut solo album, Walls, which dropped in 2020. “A lot of people, when they’re first starting out, they develop in the background, trying different things,” Tomlinson told Rolling Stone of his first solo effort after One Direction. “But obviously, I had to do that a little bit more publicly. That’s been definitely been challenging at times. So I’m relieved to have an album that I’m really proud of.”