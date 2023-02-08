Louis Tomlinson Will Explore Fame, Personal Tragedy in ‘All of Those Faces’ Documentary

The last documentary Louis Tomlinson filmed, 2013’s This Is Us, captured his story alongside his four bandmates in One Direction. Since then each band member has embarked on solo ventures, and the 31-year-old singer has become a father, released solo music and toured solo as well. Upcoming documentary All of Those Voices follows Tomlinson’s recent journey. It arrives in theaters on March 22.

“This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world,” Tomlinson said in a statement. “I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story ‘in my own words.'”

All of Those Voices pulls together behind-the-scenes footage from Tomlinson’s everyday life and his 2022 Faith in the Future tour in support of his sophomore solo album of the same name. A synopsis of the film nods towards an exploration of “the highs of superstardom to the lows of personal tragedy” the singer has experienced since embarking on his own.

“The film explores his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path,” according to a description of the Charlie Lightening-directed film. “All of Those Voices is a story about the power of self-discovery and the courage it takes to be true to oneself.”

Tickets for the film will be available beginning Wednesday, Feb. 22. The film will be released via Trafalgar Releasing in partnership with 78 Productions.

Speaking to Rolling Stone ahead of the release of Faith in the Future last November, Tomlinson reflected on his evolution over the past 12 years.

“That’s why I feel incredibly lucky, man,” he said. “I had all my incredible experience in the band [One Direction]. And then now, we’ve all got time to express ourselves individually. I’ve been in the industry over a decade, which is mad to think, really. But at the same time, my solo career still feels pretty new to me. So it’s lucky to be so excited, having worked this many years in the industry. All artists, we want to constantly evolve, get better, et cetera.”