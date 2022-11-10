Louis Tomlinson Schedules North American ‘Faith in the Future’ Tour for 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Louis Tomlinson will be spending most of the upcoming year on the road thanks to an extensive world tour supporting his sophomore studio album Faith in the Future, set for release on Nov. 11. The singer has scheduled dates for the North American leg for next summer, slotting 39 shows ahead of the European stretch of concerts he announced last month.

“Really really excited to finally announce the North America tour,” Tomlinson wrote on Twitter. “These songs were created for these moments and I can’t wait to share them with you!”

The North American portion of the Faith in the Future world tour will begin on May 26 in Uncasville, Connecticut, with a show at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Tomlinson will make stops in Toronto, Cincinnati, Columbus, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Seattle, Berkeley, Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, and more. The tour will conclude on July 29 at Forest Hills Stadium in New York.

Tickets for the North American leg go on sale Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

Tomlinson largely geared the creation of Faith in the Future toward elevating his concerts with high-energy rock anthems, like the previously released singles “Bigger Than Me” and “Out of my System.”

“It was my first moment of excitement making this record, and where it felt we were on to something which honors the live show,” Tomlinson said in a statement about the latter single. “I realized from doing those live shows what it means to my fans and how everything I do is bigger than me. It’s almost a coming of age for myself and putting opinions about myself to the back of my mind and thinking about what it potentially means for other people.”

Louis Tomlinson 2023 North American Faith in the Future Tour Dates

May 26 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 27 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 29 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

May 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 01 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 02 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

June 03 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage

June 06 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

June 07 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 09 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

June 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

June 13– Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

June 15 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

June 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

June 17 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove

June 19 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Stanford Premier Center

June 21 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 24 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

June 26 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

June 27 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Concerts

June 29 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

June 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

July 01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

July 03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

July 06 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

July 08 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 11 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 13 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

July 14 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

July 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

July 18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

July 19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 22– Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 24 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

July 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 29 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium