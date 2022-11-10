Louis Tomlinson Schedules North American ‘Faith in the Future’ Tour for 2023
Louis Tomlinson will be spending most of the upcoming year on the road thanks to an extensive world tour supporting his sophomore studio album Faith in the Future, set for release on Nov. 11. The singer has scheduled dates for the North American leg for next summer, slotting 39 shows ahead of the European stretch of concerts he announced last month.
“Really really excited to finally announce the North America tour,” Tomlinson wrote on Twitter. “These songs were created for these moments and I can’t wait to share them with you!”
The North American portion of the Faith in the Future world tour will begin on May 26 in Uncasville, Connecticut, with a show at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Tomlinson will make stops in Toronto, Cincinnati, Columbus, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Seattle, Berkeley, Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, and more. The tour will conclude on July 29 at Forest Hills Stadium in New York.
Tickets for the North American leg go on sale Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. local time.
Tomlinson largely geared the creation of Faith in the Future toward elevating his concerts with high-energy rock anthems, like the previously released singles “Bigger Than Me” and “Out of my System.”
“It was my first moment of excitement making this record, and where it felt we were on to something which honors the live show,” Tomlinson said in a statement about the latter single. “I realized from doing those live shows what it means to my fans and how everything I do is bigger than me. It’s almost a coming of age for myself and putting opinions about myself to the back of my mind and thinking about what it potentially means for other people.”
Louis Tomlinson 2023 North American Faith in the Future Tour Dates
May 26 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 27 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 29 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
May 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 01 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 02 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
June 03 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage
June 06 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor
June 07 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 09 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
June 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
June 13– Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
June 15 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
June 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
June 17 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove
June 19 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Stanford Premier Center
June 21 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 24 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
June 26 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
June 27 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Concerts
June 29 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
June 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl
July 01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
July 03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
July 06 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
July 08 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 11 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
July 13 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood
July 14 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
July 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
July 18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
July 19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 22– Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 24 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
July 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
July 29 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium