Louis the Child, Max Shimmy Through Radiant ‘Dear Sense’ Video

Eric Teichner and Frederic Kennett, who make electronic pop music as Louis the Child, released a colorful video for “Dear Sense,” a breezy, radio-ready collaboration with the singer Max.

Louis the Child have always had a knack for pop hooks, best demonstrated by their co-writing credits on the Chainsmokers and Halsey’s “Closer,” which spent 12 weeks at Number One on the Hot 100 in 2016. But “Dear Sense” is the duo’s hookiest work to date: compact and uptempo, full of whoa-oh backing vocals that are relentlessly cheerful. In short, this single is a Top 40 programmer’s dream, except for some reason, Top 40 hasn’t touched the track.

In the jaunty video for “Dear Sense,” Max — whose mushy ballad “Lights Down Low” was played more than a billion times on the radio in the first half of 2018 — practices his dance moves on an empty street. Louis the Child mostly stay out of the frame, but by the end of the video, they seem to have become infected by Max’s energy, and all three are dancing with vigor.

“Dear Sense” will appear on the Louis the Child’s upcoming EP Kids at Play. The group has a strong headwind as they move into release season: They launched three different singles onto Billboard Hot Dance/ Electronic Songs chart this summer.