Lou Reed’s 1989 Album ‘New York’ Gets Massive Reissue

Lou Reed’s 1989 album New York will be given its first remastering in a massive deluxe edition by Rhino, out September 25th.

New York: Deluxe Edition includes three CDs, a two-LP set and a DVD, encased in a hardcover book with liner notes by David Fricke and essays by archivist Don Fleming. It was produced by Laurie Anderson, Fleming, Bill Ingot, Jason Stern and late producer Hal Willner.

The deluxe set consists of 26 unreleased recordings. The first CD makes up the remastered album, the second CD consists of live versions and the final disc contains unreleased early versions of the album’s tracks — including a “work tape” and rough mix of the single “Dirty Blvd,” the Velvet Underground’s “Sweet Jane” and the Transformer track “Walk on the Wild Side.”

The set also includes “The New York Album” concert video, released on DVD for the first time. It features Reed’s set at the Theatre St. Denis in Montreal and includes an audio-only interview with the late musician.

A cassette edition of the album will be included through a preorder on Rhino’s website.

New York Deluxe Edition Tracklist

Disc One: Original Album (2020 Remaster)

1. “Romeo Had Juliette”

2. “Halloween Parade”

3. “Dirty Blvd.”

4. “Endless Cycle”

5. “There Is No Time”

6. “Last Great American Whale”

7. “Beginning of a Great Adventure”

8. “Busload of Faith”

9. “Sick of You”

10. “Hold On”

11. “Good Evening Mr. Waldheim”

12. “Xmas In February”

13. “Strawman”

14. “Dime Store Mystery”

Disc Two: “New York” – Live

1. “Romeo Had Juliette” *

2. “Halloween Parade” *

3. “Dirty Blvd.” *

4. “Endless Cycle” *

5. “There Is No Time” *

6. “Last Great American Whale” *

7. “Beginning of a Great Adventure” *

8. “Busload of Faith” *

9. “Sick of You” *

10. “Hold On” *

11. “Good Evening Mr. Waldheim” *

12. “Xmas In February” *

13. “Strawman” *

14. “Dime Store Mystery” *

Disc Three: Works In Progress/Singles/Encore

1. “Romeo Had Juliette” (7” Version)

2. “Dirty Blvd.” (Work Tape) *

3. “Dirty Blvd.” (Rough Mix) *

4. “Endless Cycle” (Work Tape) *

5. “Last Great American Whale” (Work Tape) *

6. “Beginning of a Great Adventure” (Rough Mix) *

7. “Busload of Faith” (Solo Version) *

8. “Sick of You” (Work Tape) *

9. “Sick of You” (Rough Mix) *

10. “Hold On” (Rough Mix) *

11. “Strawman” (Rough Mix) *

12. “The Room” (Non-LP Track)

13. “Sweet Jane” (Live Encore) *

14. “Walk on the Wild Side” (Live Encore) *

DVD

1. “Romeo Had Juliette”

2. “Halloween Parade”

3. “Dirty Blvd.”

4. “Endless Cycle”

5. “There Is No Time”

6. “Last Great American Whale”

7. “Beginning of a Great Adventure”

8. “Busload of Faith”

9. “Sick of You”

10. “Hold On”

11. “Good Evening Mr. Waldheim”

12. “Xmas in February”

13. “Strawman”

14. “Dime Store Mystery”

Audio Only Bonus

15. A Conversation with Lou Reed

Vinyl Track Listing

Side A

1. “Romeo Had Juliette”

2. “Halloween Parade”

3. “Dirty Blvd.”

4. “Endless Cycle”

Side B

1. “There Is No Time”

2. “Last Great American Whale”

3. “Beginning of a Great Adventure”

Side C

1. “Busload of Faith”

2. “Sick of You”

3. “Hold On”

4. “Good Evening Mr. Waldheim”

Side D

1. “Xmas in February”

2. “Strawman”

3. “Dime Store Mystery”

* previously unreleased