Lou Barlow Preps 15th Anniversary ‘Emoh’ Reissue

Lou Barlow will commemorate the 15th anniversary of Emoh with a reissue, slated for July 31st via Merge Records.

The solo album — which the Dinosaur Jr. bassist and Sebadoh frontman released in January 2005 — will be released as a double LP with eight demos. The vinyl marks the record’s first domestic release.

Merge Records

“Though Emoh was a positive step forward for me, listening to it now, I realize the songs clearly track the slow dissolution of my first marriage, the fatal break of several partnerships, and my struggle to acclimate to living in L.A.,” he continued. “That I was able to describe my decline in such detail then hand it out to friends and family members as my ‘comeback’ LP kind of amazes me now. Though there was a short run of LPs through Domino UK at the time, vinyl was all but dead in 2005 and this is the first time Emoh has been available domestically in that format.”

On Tuesday at 4 pm E.T., Barlow will perform Emoh tracks on Instagram from his home in Western Massachusetts. The record is available for preorder here.