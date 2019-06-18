Lost Kings Crash Funeral, Create Zombies in ‘Too Far Gone’ Video

Rising DJ duo Lost Kings crash a funeral and accidentally spark a zombie outbreak in their campy and mildly grisly “Too Far Gone” video.

The clip opens with the pair wheeling their live equipment into a funeral home, mid-ceremony, with guest vocalist Anna Clendening displayed in an open casket. They start playing electric guitar and bass — and their live performance eventually transforms Clendening into a fire-breathing, shiny-eyed undead creature. In a bloody feast, the enraptured attendees prey on the musicians and stumble out into the street.

In a statement, Lost Kings (Robert Abisi, Nick Shanholtz) enthused about getting to be “front and center” in the visual. “While we’ve been in some of our music videos before, we’ve never been the focal point,” they said. “So we wanted to take the next step and really put our acting skills to the test. Our director, Tim Hendrix sent us an idea that we felt really captured the feeling of the song in an interesting and creative way. We had an amazing time on set getting to work with Anna and Tim and really think it translates to the video.”

The Los Angeles EDM act issued “Too Far Gone” in early June. The song follows their January-issued EP, Paper Crowns, which includes collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Tove Styrke and Norma Jean Martine, among others.

Lost Kings will resume their first North American headlining tour on June 27th in Aspen, Colorado. Their live itinerary also includes stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Canada and Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful, along with various European dates.