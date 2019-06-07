Lost Kings, Anna Clendening Dig Their Own Graves in New Song ‘Too Far Gone’

Rising producer-duo Lost Kings released the new song, “Too Far Gone” featuring Anna Clendening. The upbeat, guitar-infused EDM track features some morbid, cheeky lyrics about a recent breakup: “Come meet me at our funeral and help me dig our grave/We’ll say some words and shed a tear and then we’ll walk away/Put the memories we made in a casket, roses in the rain.”

Lost Kings, consisting of Los Angeles-based Rob Gainley and Nick Shanholtz, released their latest EP Paper Crowns in January of this year, featuring collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Tove Stryke, Norma Jean Martine and more.

The duo will resume their first North American headlining tour later this month, on June 29th in Toronto, and will play shows in Los Angeles and Edmonton before touring the European summer festival circuit. They are also scheduled to play the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas on September 20th.