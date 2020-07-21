Los Lobos to Perform on Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Livestream

Los Lobos will perform on Hardly Strictly Bluegrass’ livestream, set for July 25th at 7 p.m. ET.

The livestream will feature the band’s performance as well as a Q&A hosted by the festival’s artist relations manager, Bonnie Simmons. They’ll discuss memories from the band’s four performances at the San Francisco festival — ranging from 2007 to 2018 — and reveal the festival’s upcoming plans for October.

“After months of lockdown, Los Lobos is honored and happy to report we will be doing our first show all together again for our friends at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass,” keyboardist and saxophonist Steve Berlin said in a statement. “We have a special relationship with HSB going back decades and many epic shows, so we are really looking forward to getting back onstage together and ushering in the festival’s 20th anniversary.”

The livestream will air on the festival’s website, as well as YouTube, Twitch, and Nugs.TV. Fans can sign up for the interactive portion of the performance here.

“Los Lobos is the consummate live experience, delivering great energy and musicianship,” added Sheri Sternberg, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass’ executive producer. “They really define all the elements that are important to the HSB community, fostering roots music and the joy it brings to others. Their epic HSB live sets have yielded incredible contributions to our archives, including covers of Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ and Merle Haggard’s ‘Silver Wings.’ We are really excited they agreed to partner with us for this livestream.”

Los Lobos recently appeared in the “Put It On” campaign by the Los Angeles County Medical Association. In May, Berlin premiered a score he wrote for Cecil B. DeMille’s 1923 film The Ten Commandments, along with the Flaming Lips’ Steven Drozd and drummer Scott Amendola.