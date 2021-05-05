 Hear Los Lobos' Cover of Beach Boys' 'Sail on, Sailor' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Facebook Upholds Trump Ban ... For Now
Home Music Music News

Hear Los Lobos Cover Beach Boys’ ‘Sail on, Sailor’

Band announces new covers album Native Sons featuring renditions of tracks by Los Angeles artists

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Los Lobos deliver a faithful rendition of the Beach Boys’ “Sail on, Sailor” as one of the first offerings from the band’s upcoming album Native Sons, featuring Los Lobos’ covers of Los Angeles-area artists.

Native Sons, out July 30th via New West Records, also boasts covers of songs by Buffalo Springfield (“Bluebird/For What It’s Worth”), War (“The World Is a Ghetto”), and Jackson Browne (“Jamaica Say You Will”).

Los Lobos’ Cesar Rosas told Variety of the album: “Originally, I had all these other songs that I thought would be cool to do before somebody came up with the  idea of saying, ‘Hey, if we’re going to do a covers album, why not all songs that were recorded in Hollywood or by artists and bands that made their home in L.A.?’ So then the idea got into a little trickier, and there go all the songs I had! It became a little bit more challenging.”

Related Stories

Los Lobos to Perform on Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Livestream
Ritchie Valens Musical in the Works From Los Lobos' Louie Perez and David Hidalgo

Related Stories

weed map 2021
The United States of Weed
Flashback: Tina Turner Covers Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson on Debut Solo Album

Ahead of the album’s release, Los Lobos also shared the opening track “Love Special Delivery,” their take on a 1966 single originally by pioneering Chicano rock group Thee Midniters.

“What a cool, uptempo kind of a showcase song,” Rosas said. “It’s special to me because Thee Midniters were a group that I grew up listening to around my neighborhood in East L.A. in the Sixties as a kid, and I just always loved the groove to that song. When I sang that, it was just a fluke.”

Native Sons is available to preorder in a variety of formats now. Los Lobos is also set to perform a Cinco de Mayo livestream tonight from their studio, with a 2021 tour to follow starting later this month.

Native Sons Tracklist

Love Special Delivery
Misery
Bluebird / For What It’s Worth
Los Chucos Suaves
Jamaica Say You Will
Never No More
Native Son
Farmer John
Dichoso
Sail on, Sailor
The World Is A Ghetto
Flat Top Joint
Where Lovers Go

In This Article: Los Lobos, The Beach Boys

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.