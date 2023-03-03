Loren Gray Is Ready to Come ‘Into My Own’ on Debut Album ‘Guilty’

No need to feel guilty, Loren Gray! On Friday, Gray released her dance-pop single “Told You So” — and revealed to Rolling Stone that she’ll be dropping her debut album Guilty on April 21.

“This is my first album, and there isn’t a single song on it that I’m not incredibly proud of. It’s a reflection of my journey coming into my own, and learning how to be my truest self through music,” she tells Rolling Stone. “It’s been such a long process, but a very therapeutic and healing one. I hope it gives people the opportunity to connect with me, and I’m beyond excited to share it with the world.”

The new album is named after the single Gray released last year, which she says “changed the course” of the debut project. “I felt my most open, and that was my goal from the beginning of the writing process,” she says of the track which touched on her struggles with depression.

The LP is a long time coming for Gray, who started her music career in 2018 after becoming a staple on TikTok’s predecessor Musically, where she continues to be one of the most-followed creators on the app.

"I've been doing this for a while, but this is truly the beginning of my music career," Gray says. "I put all of my effort into it, and I tried to express a wide range of emotions. This is the first time in my career where there has been nothing in the way."

Along with announcing the album, Gray dropped the Paris Mumpower-directed video for “Told You So,” which follows the singer during a glammed-up retro photoshoot. She poses for the camera in a hot pink bodysuit and gets touched up before the visual (and song) take a rockier turn as she’s directed by an anthropomorphic bear that’s overbearing. (Pun intended!)

“When we were working on this song, we wanted to create something that would be fun to perform on stage. Music is so therapeutic for me but that doesn’t always mean it has to be sad,” she says about the track. “Creating music that is empowering is equally as liberating as the raw, emotional side of this album, and that is what ‘Told You So’ is all about – feeling confident, being bold, and having the freedom to embody the most daring parts of yourself.”