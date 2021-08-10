Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ Launches to Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Two weeks before its August 20th release, Lorde’s anticipated third studio album, Solar Power, rises to Number One on this week’s Apple Music Pre-Add Chart.

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a strong sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave, Olivia Rodrigo and Moneybagg Yo have also led.

Other notable albums include Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga’s Love for Sale, which takes third, Finneas’ Optimist (Number Seven), Blackbear’s Misery Lake EP (Number 12) and Underoath’s Voyeurist (Number 17).

See the full chart below.

Top Albums – Apple Music Pre-Adds (July 30th – August 5th)