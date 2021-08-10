 Lorde's 'Solar Power' Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart - Rolling Stone


Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ Launches to Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s ‘Love For Sale’ enters at Number Three

Director of Charts

Two weeks before its August 20th release, Lorde’s anticipated third studio album, Solar Power, rises to Number One on this week’s Apple Music Pre-Add Chart. 

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a strong sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave, Olivia Rodrigo and Moneybagg Yo have also led.

Other notable albums include Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga’s Love for Sale, which takes third, Finneas’ Optimist (Number Seven), Blackbear’s Misery Lake EP (Number 12) and Underoath’s Voyeurist (Number 17).

See the full chart below. 

Top Albums – Apple Music Pre-Adds (July 30th – August 5th)

  1. Lorde, Solar Power (+4)
  2. BiSH, Going to Destruction (NEW)
  3. Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Love For Sale (NEW)
  4. Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
  5. $uicideboy$, Long Term Effects of Suffering (+5)
  6. Dan + Shay, Good Things (+11)
  7. FINNEAS, Optimist (NEW)
  8. JO1, Stranger (Special Edition) – EP (+11)
  9. Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act I (+6)
  10. Ayra Starr, 19 & Dangerous (NEW)
  11. Fredo, Independence Day (NEW) 
  12. Blackbear, Misery Lake – EP (NEW)
  13. Iron Maiden, Senjutsu (-4) 
  14. Rio Da Yung Og, RMC Mike, Dum N Dumbber 3 (NEW)
  15. BLACKPINK, THE ALBUM (Japan Version) (NEW)
  16. Poppy, Flux (NEW)
  17. Underoath, Voyeurist (NEW)
  18. Jerry Cantrell, Brighten (NEW)
  19. Various Artists, Metallica, The Metallica Blacklist (+1)
  20. James Blake, Friends That Break Your Heart (-14)
  21. The Killers, Pressure Machine (-5) 
  22. OhGeesy, GeezyWorld (-15)
  23. Lauren Alaina, Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World (NEW)
  24. Nao, And Then Life Was Beautiful (NEW)
  25. Tom Morello, The Atlas Underground Fire (NEW)

In This Article: Lorde, RS Charts

