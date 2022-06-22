 Lorde Celebrates the Solstice With 'The Path' Music Video - Rolling Stone
Lorde Celebrates the Solstice with ‘The Path’ Music Video

“I can honestly say it has been the year with the highest highs and lowest lows I think I’ve ever experienced,” singer said in a statement accompanying the video

Marking both the one-year anniversary of the announcement of her latest album Solar Power and the Summer Solstice, Lorde surprised fans with a music video for “The Path.” The cinematic clip, set in the same beachside community featured in her “Solar Power” music video, was co-directed by Lorde along with her frequent collaborator Joel Kefali.

“On the occasion of the solstice, I wanted to share a sixth video with you, for THE PATH,” the musician wrote in her newsletter. “This video is the first chapter in the mystical Solar Power story, a prequel to the title video. You see my character joining her friends and family on the island where they’ve chosen to start life anew, arriving in her trademark suit and quickly being transformed by nature’s strange magic. I’m so proud of my buds for learning the dance in this one.”

The “Royals” singer also used the video announcement to address the response to Solar Power, saying the criticism of the album was “painful to sit with.”

“I can honestly say it has been the year with the highest highs and lowest lows I think I’ve ever experienced,” she wrote. “I learnt a ton about myself and how I’m perceived by making and releasing this album, and I feel significantly more connected and alive in my art practice and life than pretty much ever before.”

Lorde unveiled several beach-set music videos for Solar Power tracks. In March, she released a video for “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” which showcased three different versions of herself. The clip followed videos for “Leader of a New Regime,” “Fallen Fruit,” “Mood Ring,” and “Solar Power.”

Last month, Lorde debuted a new Sonos Radio station, “Solarsystym.” The singer described “Solarsystym” as “a collection of songs that have all meant a ton to me in my life, whether that was as a baby, hearing my parents playing music, as a teenager, covered in zits, trying to feel my feelings, or now at 25. It’s a crazy collection.” 

Earlier this year, Lorde launched a world tour in support of Solar Power. She’ll be back in North America to kick off a second leg Aug. 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. 

