Lorde Teased Two Unreleased Songs at UK Festival

Earlier this week, Lorde hinted at new music “soon” on a rare social media post. The singer-songwriter made good on her promise during her headlining performance at the UK’s Boardmasters Festival on Friday.

Video clips from her set reveal the artist against the outline of a moon and singing new material for what appeared to be two unreleased songs. Set lists posted online by fans show the potential new titles, “Silver Moon” and “Invisible Ink.”

“Are you with me?” Lorde called to the crowd in one video, before launching into the new lyrics: “Every night the silver moon it changes/Can you the same?/Do you stay the same?/Can you change with me?/Can I be honest?”

In another, moodier song, she sings, “Behind his back I use invisible ink, color outside the lines with you.”

ANOTHER VIDEO OF NEW SONG #1.



NEW LORDE MUSIC!!! pic.twitter.com/HZKkeo52Iq — Lorde Updates (@LordeUpdatesBR) August 11, 2023

On Thursday, the New Zealand singer shared a series of photos of her taking a night dip with the caption, “After the show we went swimming.. these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you.”

Lorde added, “No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon.” While the Melodrama artist gave a small look into what may be next, she was quick to shut down theories on how “soon” the new material would arrive. When one commenter claimed she was dropping a single in 10 days, Lorde simply replied, “Lmao NO.”