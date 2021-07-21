Lorde Wonders If Her Life Is Lacking or If She’s ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’ in New Song

Lorde has dropped “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” the second single from Solar Power following the release of its title track last month.

In opposition to the bright and cheery “Solar Power,” “Stoned at the Nail Salon” is a somber reflection on growing older. “My hot blood’s been burning for so many summers now/It’s time to cool it down,” she sings over a delicate guitar plucking. Later, she chalks up her deep life musings to just being “stoned at the nail salon.” Like “Solar Power,” “Stoned” is produced by Jack Antonoff and features backing vocals from Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo. Antonoff played guitar and bass on the song as well as arranged the vocals.

Lorde will debut the song live on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday. “This song is sort of a rumination on getting older, settling into domesticity, and questioning if you’ve made the right decisions,” she said in a statement. “I think lots of people start asking those questions of themselves around my age, and it was super comforting to me writing them down, hoping they’d resonate with others, too. I used this song as a dumping ground for so many thoughts.”

Solar Power is the follow-up to 2017’s Melodrama. “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde said in a statement. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out and tune in. This is what came through.”

The Solar Power album itself will also embody an environmentally friendly ethos. It will be available in a disc-less format, which was described in a statement as an “eco-conscious music box.” The set will include additional visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photographs, and a download card, which will come with two bonus tracks.

Lorde will embark on a world tour in support of the record. The North American leg kicks off on April 3rd, 2022 at the Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, and wraps on May 7th at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California.