Lorde Delves Into Her Musical Journey on New Sonos Radio Station ‘Solarsystm’

Lorde is set to share a mix of music and stories on a new Sonos Radio station, “Solarysystm.”

A preview of the station is available on Mixcloud, with Lorde describing “Solarsystm” as “a collection of songs that have all meant a ton to me in my life, whether that was as a baby, hearing my parents playing music, as a teenager, covered in zits, trying to feel my feelings, or now at 25. It’s a crazy collection.”

The inaugural installment opens with J Dila’s “Workinonit” and also features tunes by Radiohead, Cocteau Twins, Black Star, Joni Mitchell, David Byrne and Brian Eno, Kate Bush, and more. Throughout the episode, Lorde also discusses her own musical journey and the variouartists that have inspired her.

“Solarsystm is like stepping into my brain, giving listeners a front row seat to the songs that have meant a ton to me and my life,” Lorde in a statement. “It is a collection of forms, gravitationally bound, a handful of planets, dozens, more dwarf planets, and countless little rocks. All reflecting light from a sun. These are the forms that have altered my course for better.”

Last month, Lorde launched a world tour in support of her 2021 album, Solar Power. The run is set to continue with a U.K. and European run this month, though she’ll be back in North America to kick off a second leg Aug. 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.