 Lorde Shares Music and Stories on New Sonos Station 'Solarsystm' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'We Had Things Planned': Losing a Loved One — And Your Future — to Covid-19
Home Music Music News

Lorde Delves Into Her Musical Journey on New Sonos Radio Station ‘Solarsystm’

The new station features songs from Radiohead, Cocteau Twins, Joni Mitchell, Black Star and more

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
lorde sonos solarsystm readiolorde sonos solarsystm readio

Lorde performing in Nashville in April 2022.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Lorde is set to share a mix of music and stories on a new Sonos Radio station, “Solarysystm.” 

A preview of the station is available on Mixcloud, with Lorde describing “Solarsystm” as “a collection of songs that have all meant a ton to me in my life, whether that was as a baby, hearing my parents playing music, as a teenager, covered in zits, trying to feel my feelings, or now at 25. It’s a crazy collection.” 

The inaugural installment opens with J Dila’s “Workinonit” and also features tunes by Radiohead, Cocteau Twins, Black Star, Joni Mitchell, David Byrne and Brian Eno, Kate Bush, and more. Throughout the episode, Lorde also discusses her own musical journey and the variouartists that have inspired her. 

“Solarsystm is like stepping into my brain, giving listeners a front row seat to the songs that have meant a ton to me and my life,” Lorde in a statement. “It is a collection of forms, gravitationally bound, a handful of planets, dozens, more dwarf planets, and countless little rocks. All reflecting light from a sun. These are the forms that have altered my course for better.”

Last month, Lorde launched a world tour in support of her 2021 album, Solar Power. The run is set to continue with a U.K. and European run this month, though she’ll be back in North America to kick off a second leg Aug. 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. 

In This Article: Lorde

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.