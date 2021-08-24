 Watch Lorde Perform 'Solar Power' on 'Corden' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Music News

Watch Lorde Perform ‘Solar Power’ on ‘Corden’

The singer is performing on the late night show all week

Lorde appeared on The Late Late Show to showcase her recent single “Solar Power.” The upbeat rendition of the track kicked off a week of performances from the singer in support of her new album Solar Power.

For the performance, Lorde was joined by a full band, with the late night stage transformed into a sunny beach.

Lorde dropped Solar Power on August 20th. Produced by Jack Antonoff, the album follows her 2017 sophomore record Melodrama. The musician will perform several tracks from the album over the course of the week for late night host James Corden, who has just returned from hiatus.

Lorde kicks off the North American leg of her Solar Power world tour on April 3rd, 2022, at the Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee; the tour runs through May 7th with a final show at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California.

The singer has been making the TV rounds recently, including an appearance on a day-drinking segment of Late Night With Seth Meyers and demolished a plate of fiery chicken wings while speaking eloquently about her music on Hot Ones.

In This Article: Lorde, The Late Late Show With James Corden

