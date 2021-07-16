Watch Lorde’s Rooftop Performance of ‘Solar Power’ on ‘Colbert’

Lorde headed to the roof of New York’s Ed Sullivan Theater for a performance of her recent single “Solar Power” on The Late Show.

The cinematic performance sees the singer singing the upbeat track and dancing across the rooftop with the New York City skyline in the background. The musician is joined by her band, who play from a mirrored circular stage. Her yellow dress evokes the summery look from the song’s music video.

Lorde released “Solar Power” earlier this summer. The song is the title track for her long-awaited third album, Solar Power, on August 20th via Republic Records. Lorde co-wrote and produced “Solar Power” with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, while Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers provided backing vocals on the song.

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde said in a statement. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Along with announcing the album, Lorde revealed dates for a world tour in support of Solar Power. The North American leg is set to kick off April 3rd, 2022 at the Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee and wrap May 7th at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California.