See Lorde Cover Simon & Garfunkel Classic at Christchurch Mosque Shooting Benefit

Singer performed “The Sound of Silence,” her “Team” during You Are Us/Aroha Nui charity concert

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 17: Marlon Williams and Lorde perform during the You Are Us/Aroha Nui Concert at Christchurch Stadium on April 17, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. The fundraising show was organised to help those affected by the March 15 Christchurch mosque attacks. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Lorde honored the victims of the Christchurch terror attack with a simmering cover version of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence."

Lorde honored the victims of the Christchurch terror attack with a simmering cover version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence.” The Wednesday performance, a duet with fellow New Zealander Marlon Williams, highlighted the “You Are Us/Aroha Nui” concert benefitting Our People, Our City, a fund established to aid those affected by the March 15th shootings at the Christchurch mosque that killed 50 and injured 50 others.

During the performance, the two singers harmonized over Williams’ fingerpicked acoustic guitar. After the song, Lorde told the audience, “Holy moly, this is such an incredible thing to be a part of. I want to say how moved I have been by what I’ve seen in Christchurch this last month. I also want to say to our Muslim community, to our brothers and sisters, you have been so strong and so resilient and so graceful, and we are with you. And this is our way of standing beside you, from here on out.”

Lorde, one of over 25 acts on the line-up, reportedly also played an intimate version of her song “Team” with Kiwi singer-songwriter Bic Runga. A previous “You Are Us/Aroha Nui” event took place Sunday in Auckland.

