Three [Check Notes] Versions of Lorde Hit the Beach in New Video

Lorde has shared the new video for “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” and it’s trippy, strange, and classic Solar Power.

The clip — directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali — stars three versions of the pop star: young and in her signature purple lipstick, a “baby woman” in red, and the present-day Lorde in a gardening hat. As with most of her dreamy, early-2000s-styled Solar Power videos, it takes place on the beach.

“This song is me in communication with another version of me, trying to send along the wisdom I’ve started to gather along the way,” Lorde said in a statement. “When we were plotting the video, Joel brought up some old film/TV tropes about groupings of women.”

“It inspired me to identify three distinct parts of myself, and imagine what would happen if these parts were able to meet,” she continued. “The Child in her purple lipstick and silver jewelry, big curls thrown over to one side, skipping and bouncing like I did as a six-year-old; the Lover, a baby woman in red with a little diamanté eye, waking up hungover and divine; and the Gardener, me at my wisest and most crunchy, dressed in my own clothes… I hope you love it.”

“Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)” follows the videos for “Leader of a New Regime,” “Fallen Fruit,” “Mood Ring,” and “Solar Power.” Last fall, she dropped the bonus tracks “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge.”

Lorde will embark on tour in support of Solar Power next month, kicking off in Nashville on April 3. She’ll play dual nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on April 18 and 19, and is slated to play festivals that include Primavera and Life Is Beautiful.

“I do a lot of puzzles on tour,” Lorde recently told David Byrne for Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians issue. “I’m often applying a piece right when it’s time to go, which maybe doesn’t help the stage fright. That’s too much of a change of mood. I’m still looking for the puzzle at the first song.”