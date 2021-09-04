 Lorde No Longer Performing at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Rolling Stone
Lorde No Longer Performing at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Solar Power singer, among the first slate of VMA performers announced for September 12th event, withdraws “due to a change in production elements”

Lorde, who was among the first artists slated to perform at next week’s MTV Video Music Awards, will no longer take the stage at the Brooklyn event.

“Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show,” the VMAs tweeted Friday. “We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”

Lorde, who is nominated for one Moon Person at this year’s show, was scheduled to stage her first VMA performance since 2017. The Solar Power singer – who has an uneasy relationship with award shows – has not yet commented on the cancelation.

This year’s Video Music Awards, airing September 12th from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, will still feature performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Kasey Musgraves (performing “Star-Crossed”), Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly, Twenty One Pilots, Polo G and Doja Cat, who will also host this year’s VMAs. Kim Petras and Swedish House Mafia are among the ceremony’s pre-show performers, while Foo Fighters will receive the first-ever Global Icon Award.

