Lorde Postpones Solar Power Shows Due to ‘Horrendous Laryngitis’

Two weeks into a yearlong tour, Lorde has postponed some dates on her Solar Power trek due to a bout with “horrendous laryngitis.”

The singer was scheduled to perform Friday night at Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun, but she alerted fans hours before the gig that the concert would need to be postponed.

“Connecticut — these past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you tonight,” Lorde said in a statement. “I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly.”

She continued, “I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately, it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able.”

Similarly, Lorde’s concert tonight in Washington, D.C. has also been pushed, with both gigs added to the second North American leg of the Solar Power tour that begins in August.

As of now, Lorde’s Solar Power tour — which kicked earlier this month in Nashville — is scheduled to resume on April 18th with the first of two sold out shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. The trek will keep Lorde on the road through March 2023, with headlining sets at Los Angeles’ Primavera, Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful and Columbia, Maryland’s All Things Go Music Festival scheduled along the way.